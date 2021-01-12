Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 12 January 2021
Breaking
Deadly clashes erupt in Iraq again between protesters and security forces Iraqi parliament to convene on 2021 budget bill next week Pro-Iran militias threaten Iraqi PM not to test their patience Trump threatens Iran after embassy attack in Iraq Erbil, Baghdad Agree on 2021 Budget Law: Deputy PM Saudi, U.S. Forces Conduct Joint Aviation Integration Exercise in Arabian Gulf US says will 'react' if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing Iranian-backed militias' rockets target US embassy in Baghdad Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq’s parliament
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 12 January 2021 04:58 PM

Iran demands sanctions 'snapback' removed in any new nuclear talks

Ali Akbar Velayati

Iran demands the removal of the so-called snapback mechanism in its nuclear accord, which could revive all U.N. sanctions against Tehran, in the event of new talks with world powers, a senior aide to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said.


Under the 2015 deal, Iran agreed to curb its nuclear work in return for relief from U.S. and other sanctions. The accord includes the option of a snapback of U.N. sanctions if Iran breaches the deal, requiring Tehran to suspend all nuclear enrichment-related and reprocessing activities, including research development.

 

“This (trigger) mechanism must be abandoned as an irrational principle in the event of further negotiations,” Ali Akbar Velayati, a top adviser to Khamenei, said in an interview posted on the Supreme Leader’s website.


“From the beginning, the Supreme Leader was not satisfied with the issue of the trigger mechanism and this was done against his will,” said Velayati, a former foreign minister.

 

Iran has rejected Western calls for wider international talks over its nuclear and military ambitions after U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018 and reimposed sanctions.


World powers and Iran have weeks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal after Tehran began to enrich uranium at higher levels and Iran’s parliament threatened to curb the access of U.N. inspectors next month, the head of the global atomic watchdog said on Monday.

Related Stories
Read
deir-ezzor-sdf

ISIS attack kills 8 regime loyalists in east Syria 12 January 2021 05:25 PM

covid

WHO experts to arrive in Wuhan for delayed virus probe 12 January 2021 05:19 PM

qatar-airways

Egypt reopens airspace to Qatar 12 January 2021 05:10 PM

pompeo-picture-_wide-77f190f43f701766c251773377705dc68dda3e50

Pompeo, in Tuesday speech, to accuse Iran of al Qaeda links: sources 12 January 2021 05:02 PM

2

Lebanon tightens lockdown, imposes 24-hour curfew, as hospitals buckle 11 January 2021 11:54 PM

Strait of Hormuz

Iran tells SKorea its seized vessel a matter for the courts 11 January 2021 11:49 PM

qatar-airways

Bahrain says it will open airspace to Qatar from Monday 11 January 2021 03:22 PM

pope

Pope unsure if March trip to Iraq can take place because of COVID-19 11 January 2021 03:20 PM

Comments