Tuesday, 12 January 2021
Tuesday، 12 January 2021 01:20 PM

No Mutant COVID-19 Cases Recorded in Iraq: Ministry

dfea32b62dd0c779aa6470916efb520b_L
No cases of the mutant coronavirus have so far been registered in Iraq, the country's health ministry said on Monday.

Speaking to the state TV channel, Saif Badir, a spokesperson for the Iraqi health ministry, pointed out that no one has contracted the mutant COVID-19 in Iraq up to this moment.

This comes as a few cases have so far been confirmed in the neighboring countries, including Iran and Turkey.

