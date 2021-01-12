No Mutant COVID-19 Cases Recorded in Iraq: Ministry

No cases of the mutant coronavirus have so far been registered in Iraq, the country's health ministry said on Monday.
Speaking to the state TV channel, Saif Badir, a spokesperson for the Iraqi health ministry, pointed out that no one has contracted the mutant COVID-19 in Iraq up to this moment.
This comes as a few cases have so far been confirmed in the neighboring countries, including Iran and Turkey.
