Basra MPs Say to Vote for Budget Bill Conditionally

Representatives from Basra have made it clear that they have their own condition to vote in favor of the Budget Bill for the year 2021.



The lawmakers warned in a press release that they will not vote for the budget bill if the rights of people in Basra are not taken into consideration.



The 25 MPs added that they believe the 2021 budget bill has not focused on the rights of people in Basra while they have already suffer from environmental and health problems.



