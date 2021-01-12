Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 12 January 2021
Breaking
Deadly clashes erupt in Iraq again between protesters and security forces Iraqi parliament to convene on 2021 budget bill next week Pro-Iran militias threaten Iraqi PM not to test their patience Trump threatens Iran after embassy attack in Iraq Erbil, Baghdad Agree on 2021 Budget Law: Deputy PM Saudi, U.S. Forces Conduct Joint Aviation Integration Exercise in Arabian Gulf US says will 'react' if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing Iranian-backed militias' rockets target US embassy in Baghdad Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq’s parliament
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 12 January 2021 01:16 PM

Basra MPs Say to Vote for Budget Bill Conditionally

cbaaad53d4cdd3306360d907f9d00f45_L
Representatives from Basra have made it clear that they have their own condition to vote in favor of the Budget Bill for the year 2021.

The lawmakers warned in a press release that they will not vote for the budget bill if the rights of people in Basra are not taken into consideration.

The 25 MPs added that they believe the 2021 budget bill has not focused on the rights of people in Basra while they have already suffer from environmental and health problems.

Related Stories
Read
protest

EU moves to remove Iraq from high-risk countries list 12 January 2021 05:15 PM

4c2e042cb22994607beb60c0663541af_L

Sinjar Mayor Warns of Loss of Votes in Next Iraq Election 12 January 2021 01:28 PM

dfea32b62dd0c779aa6470916efb520b_L

No Mutant COVID-19 Cases Recorded in Iraq: Ministry 12 January 2021 01:20 PM

7

KRG Will Pay Public Sector Salaries ‘from Zakho to Khanaqin,’ Not Baghdad: KRG Adviser 11 January 2021 02:18 PM

6

Council of Representatives Should Vote on Early Election Date: MP 11 January 2021 01:58 PM

4

Diyala: IMIS Militiaman Killed in ISIS Attack 11 January 2021 01:45 PM

3

UN Stresses the Need for Urgent Action to Alleviate Sinjaris' Hardship 11 January 2021 01:30 PM

2

Iraq: COVID-19 Claims 14 Lives 11 January 2021 01:25 PM

Comments