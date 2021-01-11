Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 11 January 2021
Breaking
Deadly clashes erupt in Iraq again between protesters and security forces Iraqi parliament to convene on 2021 budget bill next week Pro-Iran militias threaten Iraqi PM not to test their patience Trump threatens Iran after embassy attack in Iraq Erbil, Baghdad Agree on 2021 Budget Law: Deputy PM Saudi, U.S. Forces Conduct Joint Aviation Integration Exercise in Arabian Gulf US says will 'react' if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing Iranian-backed militias' rockets target US embassy in Baghdad Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq’s parliament
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 11 January 2021 03:22 PM

Bahrain says it will open airspace to Qatar from Monday

qatar-airways

Bahrain will open its airspace to Qatar as of Jan. 11, the civil aviation affairs authority said on Sunday, following a U.S.-backed deal by Arab states last week to end a dispute with Doha.

 

The move comes after Riyadh announced a breakthrough at a summit on Tuesday to end the bitter political row in which Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt imposed a diplomatic, trade and travel boycott on Qatar in mid-2017.


Saudi Arabia and the UAE have already announced reopening air, land and sea entry points to Qatar.


Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister had said at the summit that the four states agreed to restore all ties with Qatar which were severed over accusations that Doha supports terrorism. Qatar denies this and says the embargo aimed to curb its sovereignty.

However a senior UAE official said last week that while trade and travel links could be resumed within a week, restoring diplomatic ties would take more time as parties rebuild trust.


In a sign of continued tension, Bahrain’s foreign ministry earlier on Sunday said Qatar’s coast guard arrested Bahraini bodybuilding champion Sami Al Haddad while on a fishing cruise and called on Doha “to stop attacking Bahraini fishermen at sea and unfairly arresting them”.


The director of Bahrain’s coast guard operations said in a separate statement that Haddad and another Bahraini were arrested on Friday over allegations of entering Qatari territorial waters in the third such incident since November.

There was no immediate comment from Qatari authorities.


In December, Qatar’s interior ministry said its coastguard stopped a Bahraini cruiser catching fish in Qatari territorial waters and arrested three people.


The previous month, Bahrain’s interior ministry accused Qatari coastguard vessels of violating regional and international agreements after they stopped two Bahraini boats inside Qatari waters.

Related Stories
Read
pope

Pope unsure if March trip to Iraq can take place because of COVID-19 11 January 2021 03:20 PM

Houthis

US intends to designate Houthi movement in Yemen as foreign terror group 11 January 2021 03:16 PM

5

Yemen's govt welcomes US move to label Houthi militia as terrorist outfit 11 January 2021 01:50 PM

Strait of Hormuz

Iran tells South Korea not to politicise seized vessel, demands release of funds 10 January 2021 11:30 PM

borell

U.S. Capitol siege a 'wake-up call' for democracies, top EU diplomat says 10 January 2021 10:44 PM

crash

Indonesia locates black box from crashed plane 10 January 2021 10:27 PM

hariri

Lebanon Christian leader rules out joining Hariri government 10 January 2021 10:19 PM

tanker

South Korean diplomat in Iran over seized ship, frozen funds 10 January 2021 10:16 PM

Comments