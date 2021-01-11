Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 11 January 2021
Monday، 11 January 2021 03:20 PM

Pope unsure if March trip to Iraq can take place because of COVID-19

Pope Francis said he is not sure if his trip to Iraq in March can take place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.


He cast doubt on the trip, which would be the first by a pope to the country, in an interview with Italy’s Canale 5 broadcast on Sunday night.

 

Francis spoke in a section of the interview about how his life had changed because of the pandemic and how he had to cancel trips that had been planned for last year.


“Yes, I had to cancel trips ... because in good conscience, I can’t be the cause of gatherings of people, right? Now I don’t know if the trip to Iraq can take place. Life has changed,” he said.

 

The March March 5-8 trip is due to take the pope the capital Baghdad, as well as Ur, a city linked to the Old Testament figure of Abraham, and Erbil, Mosul and Qaraqosh in the plain of Nineveh.


Iraqi President Barham Salih said in a post on Twitter when the trip was announced last month that the trip “will be a message of peace to Iraqis of all religions & serve to affirm our common values of justice & dignity.”


The 84-year-old pope is expected to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this week. He said in the interview everyone who is able should get vaccinated.

