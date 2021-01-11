Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 11 January 2021
Monday، 11 January 2021 01:45 PM

Diyala: IMIS Militiaman Killed in ISIS Attack

 At least one militiaman of pro-Iran IMIS was killed in an ISIS attack in Iraqi Diyala province on Sunday, an official said.

Adnan Mohammed, head of local administration in Sharaban town,  confirmed that the militiaman was targeted by the ISIS snipers on Sunday morning.

"The scene was soon cordoned off by the IMIS fighters," he added.

Diyala Police Spokesperson Nihad Mohammed also noted that the ISIS jihadists usually hide in the nearby mountainous areas soon after they carry out terrorist activities in the region.
