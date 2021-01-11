Iraq: COVID-19 Claims 14 Lives

The coronavirus has claimed at least 14 other lives across Iraq since yesterday, the country's health ministry said on Sunday.
There were at least 607 new coronavirus infections in Iraq on Sunday, while 1,752 patients were discharged from the hospital, the ministry said in a statement.
Iraq has so far confirmed a total of 602,938, out of which 556,742 people have recovered and 12,895 others died since February.
