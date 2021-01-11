Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 11 January 2021
Breaking
Deadly clashes erupt in Iraq again between protesters and security forces Iraqi parliament to convene on 2021 budget bill next week Pro-Iran militias threaten Iraqi PM not to test their patience Trump threatens Iran after embassy attack in Iraq Erbil, Baghdad Agree on 2021 Budget Law: Deputy PM Saudi, U.S. Forces Conduct Joint Aviation Integration Exercise in Arabian Gulf US says will 'react' if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing Iranian-backed militias' rockets target US embassy in Baghdad Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq’s parliament
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 11 January 2021 01:25 PM

Iraq: COVID-19 Claims 14 Lives

2
The coronavirus has claimed at least 14 other lives across Iraq since yesterday, the country's health ministry said on Sunday.

There were at least 607 new coronavirus infections in Iraq on Sunday, while 1,752 patients were discharged from the hospital, the ministry said in a statement.

Iraq has so far confirmed a total of 602,938, out of which 556,742 people have recovered and 12,895 others died since February.
Related Stories
Read
7

KRG Will Pay Public Sector Salaries ‘from Zakho to Khanaqin,’ Not Baghdad: KRG Adviser 11 January 2021 02:18 PM

6

Council of Representatives Should Vote on Early Election Date: MP 11 January 2021 01:58 PM

4

Diyala: IMIS Militiaman Killed in ISIS Attack 11 January 2021 01:45 PM

3

UN Stresses the Need for Urgent Action to Alleviate Sinjaris' Hardship 11 January 2021 01:30 PM

1

US Embassy Condemns "Murder" of Iraqi Activist 11 January 2021 01:24 PM

380199-01-05

Deadly clashes erupt in Iraq again between protesters and security forces 10 January 2021 10:12 PM

Capture

Turkish Warplanes Bomb Duhok's Kani Masi Sub-District 10 January 2021 02:48 PM

5

With Cold Setting in, Refugees and IDPs Staying Put in Kurdistan Region: JCC 10 January 2021 02:30 PM

Comments