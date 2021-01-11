US Embassy Condemns "Murder" of Iraqi Activist

The US embassy in Baghdad has condemned the "murder" of an Iraqi activist, calling on Iraqi authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice.



"The United States condemns the murder of activist and medic Haider Yaser," the US embassy said in a statement. "We share in the sorrow of the Iraqi people mourning his death."



"The shocking imagery of this brutal crime is horrifying."



Demonstrations against the government have been ongoing in Iraq's Nasiriya city of Dhi Qar province since Friday, with clashes reported between the protesters and security forces, resulting in casualties among the two sides.



Iraqi reports said earlier the day that at least one policeman was killed and 33 others were injured in clashes with the demonstrators in Nasiriya, where several demonstrators were also wounded.



"We add our voice to all those calling for the perpetrators to be brought to justice and we urge Iraqi security authorities to ensure that those engaging in peaceful protest activity be allowed to do so without fear for their lives or personal safety," the statement concluded.