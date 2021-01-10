Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 11 January 2021
Breaking
Deadly clashes erupt in Iraq again between protesters and security forces Iraqi parliament to convene on 2021 budget bill next week Pro-Iran militias threaten Iraqi PM not to test their patience Trump threatens Iran after embassy attack in Iraq Erbil, Baghdad Agree on 2021 Budget Law: Deputy PM Saudi, U.S. Forces Conduct Joint Aviation Integration Exercise in Arabian Gulf US says will 'react' if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing Iranian-backed militias' rockets target US embassy in Baghdad Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq’s parliament
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 10 January 2021 10:15 PM

Algerian president returns to Germany to be treated for COVID-19 complications

Abdelmadjid Tebboune
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune flew back to Germany on Sunday for treatment in hospital of complications in his foot resulting from a coronavirus infection, the presidency said.
Tebboune, 75, had returned home two weeks ago from Germany after two months of treatment for COVID-19.
The treatment of the complications “was not medically urgent” and had been due to take place during Tebboune’s last stay in Germany, the presidency said in a statement.
At the time, Tebboune decided to postpone the treatment because of some obligations that prompted him to return home on Dec. 29, it said.
Tebboune late last month signed this year’s budget law and a decree paving the way for the implementation of an amendment to the constitution that was approved in a referendum in November.
Related Stories
Read
Strait of Hormuz

Iran tells South Korea not to politicise seized vessel, demands release of funds 10 January 2021 11:30 PM

borell

U.S. Capitol siege a 'wake-up call' for democracies, top EU diplomat says 10 January 2021 10:44 PM

crash

Indonesia locates black box from crashed plane 10 January 2021 10:27 PM

hariri

Lebanon Christian leader rules out joining Hariri government 10 January 2021 10:19 PM

tanker

South Korean diplomat in Iran over seized ship, frozen funds 10 January 2021 10:16 PM

6

S. Korea confirms 48th case of highly pathogenic bird flu 10 January 2021 02:40 PM

4

Queen Elizabeth II and husband Prince Philip receive coronavirus vaccine 10 January 2021 01:35 PM

f46b8e7583d018d3c90f54845dd23166_L

Deir ez-Zor: Seven Syrian Regime Forces Killed in Clashes with ISIS 10 January 2021 12:55 PM

Comments