Algerian president returns to Germany to be treated for COVID-19 complications

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune flew back to Germany on Sunday for treatment in hospital of complications in his foot resulting from a coronavirus infection, the presidency said.

Tebboune, 75, had returned home two weeks ago from Germany after two months of treatment for COVID-19.

The treatment of the complications “was not medically urgent” and had been due to take place during Tebboune’s last stay in Germany, the presidency said in a statement.

At the time, Tebboune decided to postpone the treatment because of some obligations that prompted him to return home on Dec. 29, it said.

Tebboune late last month signed this year’s budget law and a decree paving the way for the implementation of an amendment to the constitution that was approved in a referendum in November.