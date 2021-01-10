Turkish Warplanes Bomb Duhok's Kani Masi Sub-District

Turkish warplanes bombed targets in Duhok governorate's Kani Masi sub-district early on Sunday, with no casualties immediately reported.



The warplanes bombed Baze village twice during the attack. The extent of the damage is not yet known.



Turkey has been conducting intense military operations in the Kurdistan Region and northern Iraq since June 15. Ankara says that the operations are necessary to protect itself from attacks by Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) fighters.



At least twelve civilians have been killed in airstrikes since then.