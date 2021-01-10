With Cold Setting in, Refugees and IDPs Staying Put in Kurdistan Region: JCC

With just under one million total registered IDPs and refugees, the number of displaced people living in the Kurdistan Region remained steady from the previous month, according to the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Joint Crisis Coordination Centre (JCC).



In a situation report released this month, the JCC said that there were 956,759 displaced people in the Region at the end of December 2020. Of those, 698,902 were IDPs from other parts of Iraq and 257,857 were refugees from other countries. The number was the same as in November, according to a JCC graph in the report.



The JCC attributed the lack of movement to the arrival of the cold season.



The end-of-year numbers showed a drop of 93,558 in the number of registered IDPs and refugees over the course of 2020. The data indicated that 37,139 people returned to their places of origin or migrated, while 5,076 IDPs or refugees arrived during the year. The balance reflects other changes in status.



Overall, Duhok governorate hosted the largest number of displaced people with 388,731 people, followed closely by Erbil with 369,212. Sulaimani hosted 179,129 people.



About 29 percent of refugees and IDPs live in camps, while the remainder largely reside in the Region’s cities. Duhok governorate had the largest number of individuals in camps with 197,476 people, compared with 58,831 in Erbil, and 20,503 in Sulaimani.



Forty percent of IDPs were Arab Sunnis, 30 percent were Ezidis, thirteen percent were Kurds, seven percent were Christians, and the remaining ten percent were from other groups, including Turkmens, Shias, Shabaks, and Armenians.



A bare majority of 54 percent of IDPs were from Nineveh governorate, with fourteen percent from Saladin and thirteen percent from Anbar.



The vast majority of refugees were Syrians, with 238,170 seeking shelter in the Kurdistan Region. There were also 10,535 from Iran, 8,452 from Turkey, and 700 from Palestine.



According to the JCC, the KRG needs at least $895 million to provide basic services to the refugees and IDPs.