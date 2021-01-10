21 People Arrested, 19 Trucks Seized for Smuggling in Diyala: Integrity Commission

Iraq's Commission of Integrity said on Sunday that its officers arrested twenty-one people and seized nineteen trucks from a company affiliated with the Ministry of Industry in Diyala in connection with suspected smuggling.



Acting on intelligence, the commission seized four trucks loaded with scrap iron and copper, which were taken from the General Company for Electrical Industry without approval.



An investigative team then raided the company's offices and seized an additional fifteen trucks that were being prepared for the same purpose.



The nearly two-dozen suspects were detained in accordance with Article 240 of the Iraqi Penal Code and arrest warrants have been issued for other officials, including the company's general manager.



Diyala governorate is located in eastern Iraq, along the Iranian border, and stretches from the Kurdistan Region to just north of Baghdad. Its location on the border makes it a hotbed for smuggling activities.



In late December in 2020, the commission said that it had prevented smuggling activities at industrial facilities in the governorate making automobile oil and plastic containers.