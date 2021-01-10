Deir ez-Zor: Seven Syrian Regime Forces Killed in Clashes with ISIS

At least seven troops of the Syrian regime were killed in clashes with the ISIS in the countryside of Deir ez-Zor, a monitor said on Saturday.



In addition to the seven members of the pro-regime "National Defense" militia who were killed by the jihadists, a number of other militiamen were also injured in the attack in al-Shoula region of Deir ez-Zor province.



The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that "the death toll is expected to rise, as some of the injured are in a serious condition."



"Since 24th of March 2019, SOHR has documented the killing of at least 1,177 regime soldiers and loyalists of the Syrian and non-Syrian nationalities, including at least two Russians, and 145 Iran-backed militiamen of non-Syrian nationalities," SOHR noted, adding: "All were killed in attacks, bombings, and ambushes by the ISIS."



