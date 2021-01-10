Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 10 January 2021
Breaking
Iraqi parliament to convene on 2021 budget bill next week Pro-Iran militias threaten Iraqi PM not to test their patience Trump threatens Iran after embassy attack in Iraq Erbil, Baghdad Agree on 2021 Budget Law: Deputy PM Saudi, U.S. Forces Conduct Joint Aviation Integration Exercise in Arabian Gulf US says will 'react' if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing Iranian-backed militias' rockets target US embassy in Baghdad Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq’s parliament Iraq, Kurdistan Region reach deal on 2021 draft budget,
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 10 January 2021 12:55 PM

Deir ez-Zor: Seven Syrian Regime Forces Killed in Clashes with ISIS

f46b8e7583d018d3c90f54845dd23166_L
 At least seven troops of the Syrian regime were killed in clashes with the ISIS in the countryside of Deir ez-Zor, a monitor said on Saturday.

In addition to the seven members of the pro-regime "National Defense" militia who were killed by the jihadists, a number of other militiamen were also injured in the attack in al-Shoula region of Deir ez-Zor province.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that "the death toll is expected to rise, as some of the injured are in a serious condition."

"Since 24th of March 2019, SOHR has documented the killing of at least 1,177 regime soldiers and loyalists of the Syrian and non-Syrian nationalities, including at least two Russians, and 145 Iran-backed militiamen of non-Syrian nationalities," SOHR noted, adding: "All were killed in attacks, bombings, and ambushes by the ISIS."

Related Stories
Read
6

S. Korea confirms 48th case of highly pathogenic bird flu 10 January 2021 02:40 PM

4

Queen Elizabeth II and husband Prince Philip receive coronavirus vaccine 10 January 2021 01:35 PM

saudi borders

First Qatari vehicles cross border into Saudi after Gulf detente 09 January 2021 04:02 PM

covid

New Covid-19 variant found in eight US states 09 January 2021 03:53 PM

plane crash- Iran

Canadian families of Iran plane crash victims hold first anniversary vigil 09 January 2021 03:31 PM

6

US Suspends French Tariffs over Counter Digital Services Tax 09 January 2021 03:16 PM

141125164236-iran-nuclear-talks-flag-missile-super-169

Iran will expel U.N. nuclear inspectors unless sanctions are lifted: lawmaker 09 January 2021 03:15 PM

rouhani

Iran bans foreign companies from testing COVID-19 vaccines on Iranians: president 09 January 2021 03:13 PM

Comments