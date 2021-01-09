Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 09 January 2021
Breaking
Iraqi parliament to convene on 2021 budget bill next week Pro-Iran militias threaten Iraqi PM not to test their patience Trump threatens Iran after embassy attack in Iraq Erbil, Baghdad Agree on 2021 Budget Law: Deputy PM Saudi, U.S. Forces Conduct Joint Aviation Integration Exercise in Arabian Gulf US says will 'react' if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing Iranian-backed militias' rockets target US embassy in Baghdad Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq’s parliament Iraq, Kurdistan Region reach deal on 2021 draft budget,
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 09 January 2021 03:31 PM

Canadian families of Iran plane crash victims hold first anniversary vigil

plane crash- Iran

Canadian relatives of those killed when a Ukrainian airliner was shot down by Iranian Revolutionary Guards one year ago on Friday held a vigil in Toronto and pledged to “protest and persevere” in their quest to know what happened that day.

 

The families of the 176 victims - 138 of whom had ties to Canada - were still grieving when the country went into lockdown for COVID-19 in mid-March. The vigil was held virtually and in person outdoors, with attendees holding photos of those killed.


“All of us are the remains of broken families who stand together in mourning, leaning on the shoulders of one another,” Amirali Alavi, whose mother died in the crash, said in a pre-recorded message.


“After a long and difficult year we continue to protest and persevere,” Alavi said.
In Tehran, military prosecutor Gholam Abbas Torki told state television on Friday that 10 officers had been subject to disciplinary action including dismissals or demotions, and that they would soon go on trial. He did not give a timeframe.

 

The Revolutionary Guards have said they shot down the Ukraine International Airlines plane in error shortly after takeoff, mistaking it for a missile at a time when tensions with Washington were high over the U.S. assassination five days earlier of Guards General Qassem Soleimani.


Ukraine, Canada, Sweden, Britain and Afghanistan - representing the home countries of most of the passengers who did not live in Iran - issued a joint statement on Friday calling for “a complete and thorough explanation ... including concrete measures to ensure that it will never happen again.”


“Canada will not stand for anything less than a comprehensive and honest explanation from the Iranian government of what exactly happened,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a pre-recorded message played at the vigil.


Earlier, he pledged to create a path to permanent residency in Canada for some family members of the victims.

Last week Iran said it had allocated $150,000 for the families of each victims.
On Friday, Ukraine urged Iran to pay full compensation to the families of the victims, without naming an amount. It has previously demanded the compensation amount be negotiated.


A Canadian adviser to relatives said on Thursday it was premature to discuss figures.

Related Stories
Read
saudi borders

First Qatari vehicles cross border into Saudi after Gulf detente 09 January 2021 04:02 PM

covid

New Covid-19 variant found in eight US states 09 January 2021 03:53 PM

6

US Suspends French Tariffs over Counter Digital Services Tax 09 January 2021 03:16 PM

141125164236-iran-nuclear-talks-flag-missile-super-169

Iran will expel U.N. nuclear inspectors unless sanctions are lifted: lawmaker 09 January 2021 03:15 PM

rouhani

Iran bans foreign companies from testing COVID-19 vaccines on Iranians: president 09 January 2021 03:13 PM

1724690

Vietnam: UN rights office denounces ‘increasing clampdown’ 09 January 2021 02:43 PM

1

Iran’s Supreme Leader Bans Import of COVID-19 Vaccines from US, UK 09 January 2021 02:37 PM

1

King Salman receives COVID-19 vaccine 08 January 2021 11:04 PM

Comments