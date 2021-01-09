Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 09 January 2021
Saturday، 09 January 2021 03:12 PM

Old Erbil-Kirkuk road restored to connect Kurdistan Region displacement camps

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), with support from the Dutch consular officials, reopened the old Erbil-Kirkuk road to link the city of Qushtapa with three surrounding displacement camps.

“The connection between the city and the camp is considered to be a vital element to attract potential investment,” Dutch Deputy Consul in Erbil Maaike Keizer said. “This 1,700 meter road is literally a milestone for further development in the region.”

Outside Qushtapa are three camps, known as Kawergosk, Darashakran, and Qushtapa, where thousands of Iraqis displaced by the ISIS live, as well as Kurdish refugees from Syria and Iran.

“We are really proud to attend this ceremony today,” Keizer said. “And we believe that this road will benefit the people in the camps. So, there’s more ways for them to contribute to all the activities… in the neighborhoods and to get some jobs when all the shops are there to have more possibilities for their lives in the future.”
