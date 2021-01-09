Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 09 January 2021
Saturday، 09 January 2021

Vietnam: UN rights office denounces ‘increasing clampdown’

The UN human rights office (OHCHR), on Friday, voiced concerns over the use of “vaguely defined laws” in Vietnam, to arbitrarily detain an increasing number of journalists, bloggers, commentators and rights defenders, amidst what appears to be part of an “increasing clampdown” on the freedom of expression in the country.

“They are then frequently held incommunicado for long periods in pre-trial detention, with regular reports of violations of the right to a fair trial and concerns about their treatment in detention,” Ravina Shamdasani, an OHCHR spokesperson, said at a media briefing in Geneva.

“Several of them have received lengthy sentences following their conviction for crimes against national security,” she added.

According to OHCHR, Pham Chi Dung, Nguyen Tuong Thuy and Le Huu Minh Tuan, respectively the chairperson, the vice-chairperson and member of the Independent Journalists Association of Vietnam, were convicted by the People’s Court in Ho Chi Minh City on Jan. 5, of “making, storing, spreading information, materials, items for the purpose of opposing the State” under Article 117 of the country’s Criminal Code.

Pham Chi Dung was sentenced to 15 years in prison and three years on probation. Nguyen Tuong Thuy and Le Huu Minh Tuan were each sentenced to 11 years and three years on probation.

“All three individuals were held in lengthy pre-trial detention, and despite assurances given by the Government that due process was followed, there are serious concerns about whether their rights to a fair trial were fully respected,” Shamdasani said.

