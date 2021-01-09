Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 09 January 2021
Breaking
Iraqi parliament to convene on 2021 budget bill next week Pro-Iran militias threaten Iraqi PM not to test their patience Trump threatens Iran after embassy attack in Iraq Erbil, Baghdad Agree on 2021 Budget Law: Deputy PM Saudi, U.S. Forces Conduct Joint Aviation Integration Exercise in Arabian Gulf US says will 'react' if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing Iranian-backed militias' rockets target US embassy in Baghdad Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq’s parliament Iraq, Kurdistan Region reach deal on 2021 draft budget,
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 09 January 2021 02:37 PM

Iran’s Supreme Leader Bans Import of COVID-19 Vaccines from US, UK

1
Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei announced on Friday a ban on the COVID-19 vaccines from the United States and the United Kingdom, saying the two were not trustworthy.

“I have already said it to government officials, and now announce it publicly. The import of American and British vaccines is prohibited,” Khamenei said in a televised address.

“American and British vaccines are not allowed in the country. The US and Britain are not trustworthy,” Khamenei added before praising the Iran-made vaccine which is now in the human trial stage.

After Khamenei's address, the Iranian Red Crescent Society announced the import of American Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines has been canceled.

"The import of 150,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine (developed by) Pfizer Inc from the US to the country by the Iranian Red Crescent Society is canceled," IRCS spokesman Mohammad Hassan Qosian Moqaddam told the state-run IRNA news agency on Friday night.
Related Stories
Read
saudi borders

First Qatari vehicles cross border into Saudi after Gulf detente 09 January 2021 04:02 PM

covid

New Covid-19 variant found in eight US states 09 January 2021 03:53 PM

plane crash- Iran

Canadian families of Iran plane crash victims hold first anniversary vigil 09 January 2021 03:31 PM

6

US Suspends French Tariffs over Counter Digital Services Tax 09 January 2021 03:16 PM

141125164236-iran-nuclear-talks-flag-missile-super-169

Iran will expel U.N. nuclear inspectors unless sanctions are lifted: lawmaker 09 January 2021 03:15 PM

rouhani

Iran bans foreign companies from testing COVID-19 vaccines on Iranians: president 09 January 2021 03:13 PM

1724690

Vietnam: UN rights office denounces ‘increasing clampdown’ 09 January 2021 02:43 PM

1

King Salman receives COVID-19 vaccine 08 January 2021 11:04 PM

Comments