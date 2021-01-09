Iran’s Supreme Leader Bans Import of COVID-19 Vaccines from US, UK

Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei announced on Friday a ban on the COVID-19 vaccines from the United States and the United Kingdom, saying the two were not trustworthy.



“I have already said it to government officials, and now announce it publicly. The import of American and British vaccines is prohibited,” Khamenei said in a televised address.



“American and British vaccines are not allowed in the country. The US and Britain are not trustworthy,” Khamenei added before praising the Iran-made vaccine which is now in the human trial stage.



After Khamenei's address, the Iranian Red Crescent Society announced the import of American Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines has been canceled.



"The import of 150,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine (developed by) Pfizer Inc from the US to the country by the Iranian Red Crescent Society is canceled," IRCS spokesman Mohammad Hassan Qosian Moqaddam told the state-run IRNA news agency on Friday night.