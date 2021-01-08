Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday، 08 January 2021 11:04 PM

King Salman receives COVID-19 vaccine

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman received on Friday the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine here on Friday.

King Salman was seen being inoculated against the virus in a video posted by the Saudi Press Agency.

Health Minister Dr. Tawfiq Bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah thanked the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques for providing all the support to citizens as well as residents since the beginning of the pandemic until now.

Dr. Al-Rabiah said: "Today, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques received the vaccine out of his desire to be immune to the virus. His initiative is an affirmation that the Kingdom firmly believes that prevention is always better than cure."
