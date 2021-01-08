Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 09 January 2021
Breaking
Iraqi parliament to convene on 2021 budget bill next week Pro-Iran militias threaten Iraqi PM not to test their patience Trump threatens Iran after embassy attack in Iraq Erbil, Baghdad Agree on 2021 Budget Law: Deputy PM Saudi, U.S. Forces Conduct Joint Aviation Integration Exercise in Arabian Gulf US says will 'react' if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing Iranian-backed militias' rockets target US embassy in Baghdad Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq’s parliament Iraq, Kurdistan Region reach deal on 2021 draft budget,
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 08 January 2021 10:16 PM

Prince Khalid meets with top US defense official

8
Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman met here on Thursday with the acting US undersecretary of defense for policy, Anthony Tata, in the presence of US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia John Abizaid.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation programs in the defense field and ways to enhance them.

The meeting was attended by the Chief of the General Staff, Lt. Gen. Fayyad bin Hamid Al-Ruwaili, the Assistant Minister of Defense for Executive Affairs Dr. Khaled bin Hussein Al-Bayari, the Executive Director of the Ministry of Defense Development Program Dr. Samir Al-Tabeeb, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defense for Strategic Affairs Ahmed bin Ali Asiri, and the Director-General of the Office of Deputy Minister of Defense Hisham bin Abdulaziz bin Saif.
Related Stories
Read
1

King Salman receives COVID-19 vaccine 08 January 2021 11:04 PM

9

EU secures 300 million more coronavirus vaccine doses, doubling current number 08 January 2021 10:30 PM

7

US blacklists Falih Al-Fayyadh over ‘human rights abuse’ 08 January 2021 09:31 PM

6

B-52 bombers take part in Saudi-US joint air exercise 08 January 2021 09:16 PM

3

Another Iraqi Refugee Assassinated in Syria's Al-Hol Camp 08 January 2021 08:52 PM

aden airport explosion

Big explosion heard in Yemeni city of Aden -residents 07 January 2021 11:43 PM

covid

Europe coronavirus cases surpass 25 million - Reuters tally 07 January 2021 11:35 PM

corona sp

Lebanon begins new lockdown amid surge in coronavirus cases 07 January 2021 06:29 PM

Comments