Prince Khalid meets with top US defense official

Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman met here on Thursday with the acting US undersecretary of defense for policy, Anthony Tata, in the presence of US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia John Abizaid.



During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation programs in the defense field and ways to enhance them.



The meeting was attended by the Chief of the General Staff, Lt. Gen. Fayyad bin Hamid Al-Ruwaili, the Assistant Minister of Defense for Executive Affairs Dr. Khaled bin Hussein Al-Bayari, the Executive Director of the Ministry of Defense Development Program Dr. Samir Al-Tabeeb, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defense for Strategic Affairs Ahmed bin Ali Asiri, and the Director-General of the Office of Deputy Minister of Defense Hisham bin Abdulaziz bin Saif.