Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 08 January 2021
Breaking
Iraqi parliament to convene on 2021 budget bill next week Pro-Iran militias threaten Iraqi PM not to test their patience Trump threatens Iran after embassy attack in Iraq Erbil, Baghdad Agree on 2021 Budget Law: Deputy PM Saudi, U.S. Forces Conduct Joint Aviation Integration Exercise in Arabian Gulf US says will 'react' if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing Iranian-backed militias' rockets target US embassy in Baghdad Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq’s parliament Iraq, Kurdistan Region reach deal on 2021 draft budget,
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 08 January 2021 09:31 PM

US blacklists Falih Al-Fayyadh over ‘human rights abuse’

7
The United States on Friday slapped sanctions on the head of Iraq’s Hashd Al-Shaabi (IMIS) over alleged rights abuse.

In a statement, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said it has designated Falih Al-Fayyadh, the chairman of the IMIS Hashd Al-Shaabi, who once served as the country’s national security adviser, for his connection to serious human rights abuse.

“During protests beginning in October 2019, Iran-aligned elements of the PMC attacked Iraqi civilians demonstrating against corruption, unemployment, economic stagnation, poor public services, and Iranian interference in Iraq’s domestic affairs,” the statement read.

“Al-Fayyadh was part of a crisis cell comprised primarily of Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) militia leaders formed in late 2019 to suppress the Iraqi protests with the support of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF). Today, Iran-aligned elements of the PMF continue to wage an assassination campaign against political activists in Iraq who are calling for free and fair elections, respect for human rights, and clean government.”

Commenting on the sanctions, US Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said: “By directing and supervising the murder of peaceful Iraqi demonstrators, Iran-aligned militants and politicians such as Falih Al-Fayyadh have been waging a violent campaign against Iraqi democracy and civil society.”

“The United States will continue to hold accountable human rights abusers in Iraq who aim to deny the Iraqi people in their efforts to peacefully protest, seek justice, and root out corruption in their country.” 
Related Stories
Read
6

B-52 bombers take part in Saudi-US joint air exercise 08 January 2021 09:16 PM

3

Another Iraqi Refugee Assassinated in Syria's Al-Hol Camp 08 January 2021 08:52 PM

aden airport explosion

Big explosion heard in Yemeni city of Aden -residents 07 January 2021 11:43 PM

covid

Europe coronavirus cases surpass 25 million - Reuters tally 07 January 2021 11:35 PM

corona sp

Lebanon begins new lockdown amid surge in coronavirus cases 07 January 2021 06:29 PM

who

WHO calls for intensified measures over ‘alarming’ virus variant 07 January 2021 06:17 PM

Second Israeli strikes hit Syria as Trump calls for bombs to stop

Syria says Israel strikes again, several missiles downed by air defences: state TV 07 January 2021 06:08 PM

Hassan-Rouhani

Iran’s Rouhani says Western democracy ‘fragile, vulnerable’ 07 January 2021 06:04 PM

Comments