Friday, 08 January 2021
Friday، 08 January 2021 09:16 PM

B-52 bombers take part in Saudi-US joint air exercise

The Saudi Royal Air Force and the US Air Force on Friday completed a joint exercise, involving Saudi F-15SA fighter jets, US strategic bombers B-52 and F-16 fighters.

This exercise highlights the common capabilities, and contributes to achieving compatibility and operational integration, and is a continuation of the joint cooperation between the two air forces to maintain security and stability in the region.
