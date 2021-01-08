Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 08 January 2021
Friday، 08 January 2021 08:58 PM

Due to New Year’s Holiday, KRG Gives Extension for Paying Taxes, Debts until January 31

4
The Kurdistan Region’s General Tax Directorate said Thursday that it has extended exemptions to taxpayers and public property debtors of their debts, interest, and taxes until January 31.

In a decision signed by the Head of the Directorate Kamal Taib, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) made the decision to extend the payment deadline because the previous one expired during the New Year’s holiday when the government was on holiday.
