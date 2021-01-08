Another Iraqi Refugee Assassinated in Syria's Al-Hol Camp

Another Iraqi refugee has been assassinated by unidentified armed men in Syria's al-Hol camp, a war monitor revealed on Thursday.



She was shot twice in her head in front of her tent in al-Hol camp, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights cited its activists as revealing, noting that the body of the victim was found by the Internal Security Forces.



This comes only one day after the Britain-based monitoring group reported that at least four Iraqi refugees had been assassinated by unknown gunmen in the Syrian camp in only 10 days.