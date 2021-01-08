Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 08 January 2021
Friday، 08 January 2021 08:48 PM

Three Wounded in Explosion in Sulaimani Governorate’s Sharazur District

Three people from the same family were wounded by an explosion in Hasil village in Sulaimani governorate’s Sharazur district on Thursday evening, according to medical officials.

According to Shahid Rauf Bag General Hospital’s media department, the victims received preliminary treatment at the hospital’s emergency section before being transferred to Shar Hospital in Sulaimani.

The wounded included a man and his son and daughter, who were hurt while visiting a construction site on a property owned by a Peshmerga colonel who is affiliated with the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), according to media sources.

The property had reportedly been vacant for some time, but the officer planned to return and was rebuilding a house there.

The local security forces have launched an investigation into the incident.
