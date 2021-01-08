Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 08 January 2021
Friday، 08 January 2021 08:18 PM

669 COVID-19 Cases Reported in Iraq: Ministry

 Iraq’s Ministry of Health said on Friday that it recorded 669 new cases of coronavirus infection and eight deaths over the past 24 hours.

Of that total, 149 of the newest cases are in Baghdad governorate, along with 103 in Duhok, 100 in Kirkuk, 74 in Nineveh, 40 in Wasit, 35 in Diyala, 26 in Karbala, twenty-three in Saladin, twenty-one in Basra, nineteen in each Najaf and Sulaimani, eighteen in Erbil, twelve in Anbar, nine in Diwaniyah, seven in Muthanna, six in each Dhi Qar and Babil, and two in Maysan.

The ministry reported eight patients had died from COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus infection, and 1,898 patients had recovered from it.

According to the health ministry, there have been 601,424 cases of coronavirus across Iraq since the disease first appeared in the country last year. Some 553,025 patients have recovered from COVID-19 and a total of 12,877 people have died from it.
