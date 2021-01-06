Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 07 January 2021
Breaking
Iraqi parliament to convene on 2021 budget bill next week Pro-Iran militias threaten Iraqi PM not to test their patience Trump threatens Iran after embassy attack in Iraq Erbil, Baghdad Agree on 2021 Budget Law: Deputy PM Saudi, U.S. Forces Conduct Joint Aviation Integration Exercise in Arabian Gulf US says will 'react' if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing Iranian-backed militias' rockets target US embassy in Baghdad Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq’s parliament Iraq, Kurdistan Region reach deal on 2021 draft budget,
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 06 January 2021 10:38 PM

Europe prepares for Moderna vaccine rollout as fears grow over virus variants

vaccine

EU countries could begin rolling out Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine as soon as next week after authorities approved the region’s second shot on Wednesday, with more infectious variants of the virus adding extra urgency to inoculation efforts.

 

Vaccinating the European Union’s 450 million people could be crucial to ending a pandemic that has killed almost 1.9 million people globally. Countries are scrambling to contain two variants found in South Africa and Britain that are more transmissible and have driven a surge in infections.


“With the Moderna vaccine, the second one now authorised in the EU, we will have a further 160 million doses. And more vaccines will come,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.


She was speaking after the EU executive gave the vaccine the final go-ahead for rollout, hours after the EU drug regulator, the European Medicines Authority (EMA), approved the shot for use on people aged over 18.


The first deliveries to European countries will begin next week, Moderna said following the news.

 

The EU approval, coming just over a year since the first outbreak of the virus was identified in China, marks the fourth authorisation for U.S. biotech company Moderna’s vaccine after the United States, Canada and Israel, and further validation of the new genetic mRNA technology it uses.


The EU approved a shot from Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE, also based on mRNA technology, two weeks ago.


The EMA has given a conditional marketing approval for both, rather than the ultra-fast emergency use clearance issued by Britain, which the EU regulator says requires more detailed study of the data.


Additional authorisations for the Moderna shot are under review in Singapore, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, the U.S. company said in a statement after the news.

Related Stories
Read
Abdalla Hamdok

Sudan says it signed ‘Abraham Accords’ with US 06 January 2021 10:33 PM

trump bp

'We will not take it any more,' Trump tells supporters as Congress meets to certify Biden win 06 January 2021 10:29 PM

6120211833373589f173-7992-4d6e-9fb2-1508a6e78237_16x9_600x338

Iran Dithering on Crash Probe, Says Ukraine Airline 06 January 2021 07:37 PM

3

Bomb Blast Rocks Syrian Kurdish Town under Turkish Control 06 January 2021 07:10 PM

tanker

South Korea delegation heads to Iran to seek release of seized tanker -Yonhap 06 January 2021 12:02 PM

Antonio Guterres

UN chief recommends Libya cease-fire monitors be based in Sirte 06 January 2021 12:00 PM

2019-03-03T115411Z_727932737_RC1713917E30_RTRMADP_3_MIDEAST-CRISIS-SYRIA-ISRAEL-RUSSIA

Iran vows "decisive response" to any Israeli move against it 05 January 2021 11:21 PM

Iranian steel

US hits Iran with fresh sanctions as Trump term nears end 05 January 2021 11:16 PM

Comments