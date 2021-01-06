Four SDF Fighters Killed in Raqqa

At least four fighters of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) were killed in an armed attack in Syria's Raqqa city on Tuesday.



The four fighters were killed by unidentified gunmen after an SDF military vehicle came under an attack of the ISIS on the road to al-Mankhar, in eastern Al-Raqqah.



This comes while a bomb explosion on Monday exploded and hit a convoy of the SDF near Hasakah, leaving two people dead, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.