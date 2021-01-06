Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 07 January 2021
Wednesday، 06 January 2021 07:25 PM

KRG Halts Payments to 13,000 People Illegally Receiving Money from Martyrs Ministry

The Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) Ministry of Martyrs and Anfal Affairs said on Wednesday that it has halted payment of salaries and pensions to 13,282 people in the Kurdistan Region who were “illegally” receiving disbursements of government money from the ministry.

The Ministry said in a statement that the decision will be put in effect starting from next month's disbursement.

The KRG Ministry of Finance and Economy said on Monday that it had halted the payment to more than 10,000 people who had been receiving multiple disbursements each month.

On November 3, the KRG Supreme Biometric Committee said that it had decided to suspend salaries of 16,505 people who were illegally receiving more than one salary.

The moves are part of an effort to tackle the Region’s notorious “ghost employee” problem, where people are paid for work they do not perform, and an effect of the newly-implemented biometric payment system, which is meant to ensure that the same person cannot collect multiple disbursements.
