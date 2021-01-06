Bomb Blast Rocks Syrian Kurdish Town under Turkish Control

A bombing on Wednesday hit the Kurdish town of Sare Kanie (Ras al-Ain) in northern Syria where the Turkish army and its affiliated Islamist groups are in control.



The bombing was reportedly carried out via an improvised explosive device (IED) in central Sare Kanie.



At least one member of the Turkey-backed Islamist rebels was killed and four civilians were injured by the blast, local sources said.



No group or organization has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.