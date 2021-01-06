Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 07 January 2021
Wednesday، 06 January 2021 07:06 PM

​One Killed, One Wounded When War Remnant Explodes Near Chamchamal

 One person was killed and another one was seriously wounded when a leftover mortar shell exploded on Chamchamal’s Bani Maqan Heights, west of Sulaimani city.

Spokesperson for the Chamchamal Health Directorate Sharif Rahim said that the shell is believed to have been from the Ba’athist era in the 1980s.

“The incident happened around 4:30 pm. A 35-year-old was killed and his 70-year-old father was wounded,” Rahim added.

The deceased victim’s body was transferred to the local forensic medicine department, while the wounded man was taken to a hospital in Sulaimani.

Many mortar rounds, landmines and other war remnants are present in the mountains of the district. Often they are unmarked and set off by accident, which can cause death or injury.
