Wednesday, 06 January 2021
Tuesday، 05 January 2021 03:51 PM

Iran finds first case of new coronavirus variant in traveler from UK

iran
Iran has registered its first case of a highly contagious coronavirus variant that emerged in Britain, in an Iranian who arrived from the UK, Health Minister Saeed Namaki said on Tuesday.
“Unfortunately, we found the first case of the mutated British COVID-19 from a dear compatriot who had returned from England, ... and who was admitted to one of our private hospitals,” Namaki told state TV. “We did not find any trace of this virus in the patient’s relatives.”
