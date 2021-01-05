Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 06 January 2021
Iraqi parliament to convene on 2021 budget bill next week Pro-Iran militias threaten Iraqi PM not to test their patience Trump threatens Iran after embassy attack in Iraq Erbil, Baghdad Agree on 2021 Budget Law: Deputy PM Saudi, U.S. Forces Conduct Joint Aviation Integration Exercise in Arabian Gulf US says will 'react' if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing Iranian-backed militias' rockets target US embassy in Baghdad Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq’s parliament Iraq, Kurdistan Region reach deal on 2021 draft budget,
Tuesday، 05 January 2021 03:49 PM

EU worried about Iran enrichment, aims to save nuclear accord

 The European Commission said on Tuesday it regretted that Iran has resumed 20% uranium enrichment at an underground nuclear facility, breaching a 2015 nuclear pact, but believed that the accord was worth saving.


“We are highly concerned by the measures taken by Iran. This action is in breach of Iran’s nuclear commitments and will have serious implications,” a spokesman for the Commission told a regular briefing. “It is regrettable but it is also highly important and ... that we maintain the agreement,” he said.


The move is the latest Iranian contravention of the accord,which it started violating in 2019 in response to Washington’swithdrawal from the agreement in 2018 and the re-imposition ofU.S. sanctions that had been lifted under the deal.

Last Modified: Tuesday، 05 January 2021 03:53 PM
