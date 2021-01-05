Kurdistan: COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 3,400

Kurdistan Region’s health ministry reported six more fatalities on Tuesday related to COVID-19, which brings the overall death toll to 3,403.



With 1,658 deaths since the beginning of the outbreak, Sulaymaniyah has recorded the highest rate of fatalities among the four provinces of Kurdistan.



The ministry also confirmed 107 new cases and 982 recovered within the past 24 hours.



The total number of infections now stands at 103,871, from which over 75,000 have already recovered and 25,350 are still under treatment.