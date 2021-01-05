Kirkuk: 60 Cases of Violations against Journalists under Iraq’s Rule in 2020

At least 60 cases of violations against journalists were recorded in 2020 in the disputed Kurdish province of Kirkuk under the rule of the Iraqi government, Iraqi Journalists Protection Association said.



Kirkuk has been under the control of Iraqi government with a high presence of the Iran-backed militias of Hashd al-Shaabi.



With the growing violations, Kirkuk has now become the second-worst province for journalists in Iraq after Baghdad, a member of the Kirkuk branch for Kurdistan Journalists Syndicate said.



“The majority of the violations were against the Kurdish journalists who had violated no laws but covering events in Kirkuk,” Sattar Jabbari added.