KRG Committed to Erbil-Baghdad Agreement: Finance Minister

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is committed to its obligations per the Erbil-Baghdad agreement, said Awat Janab, KRG’s minister of finance and economy.



The minister discussed the ongoing negotiations with Baghdad during a meeting with US Consul General Rob Waller and his accompanying delegation.



Erbil and Baghdad have reached an agreement on the 2021 Budget Bill that the Iraqi government has now sent to the parliament for legislature’s approval. The KRG also expressed readiness to abide by the Deficit Law of 2020 despite the fact that it was passed in the absence of the Kurdish lawmakers.



The KRG wants to become part of the solution, not the issue, Janab told the American diplomat during the meeting.



Waller welcomed the progress in the negotiations and reiterated his country’s willingness to help Erbil and Baghdad in reaching an agreement.