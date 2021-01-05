Landmine Kills Civilian in Disputed Kurdish Town of Mandali

A civilian was killed after a landmine went off on Monday near Mandali subdistrict of Khanaqin, Diyala province.



A local official said that the landmine is believed to be an explosive left from the Iran-Iraq War in 1980s.



The victim was a 16-year-old boy who was a shepherd grazing his herd outside Qaralous village, the official added.



The boy was initially injured but he succumbed to his wounds an hour after he was transferred to the hospital.