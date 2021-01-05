Roadside Bomb Targets Coalition Convoy near Baghdad

A roadside bomb blast on Monday targeted a convoy of the US-led Coalition forces near the Iraqi capital Baghdad.
A security source said in a statement that the convoy, carrying logistical equipment, was hit by the bomb explosion in the main road leading towards Samara.
Other than minor damages to one of the vehicles, no casualties or injuries were reported.
This comes as similar attacks have lately been on the rise once again in various areas of Iraq.
A security source said in a statement that the convoy, carrying logistical equipment, was hit by the bomb explosion in the main road leading towards Samara.
Other than minor damages to one of the vehicles, no casualties or injuries were reported.
This comes as similar attacks have lately been on the rise once again in various areas of Iraq.