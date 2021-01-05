Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 06 January 2021
Iraqi parliament to convene on 2021 budget bill next week Pro-Iran militias threaten Iraqi PM not to test their patience Trump threatens Iran after embassy attack in Iraq Erbil, Baghdad Agree on 2021 Budget Law: Deputy PM Saudi, U.S. Forces Conduct Joint Aviation Integration Exercise in Arabian Gulf US says will 'react' if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing Iranian-backed militias' rockets target US embassy in Baghdad Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq’s parliament Iraq, Kurdistan Region reach deal on 2021 draft budget,
Tuesday، 05 January 2021 02:40 PM

Roadside Bomb Targets Coalition Convoy near Baghdad

A roadside bomb blast on Monday targeted a convoy of the US-led Coalition forces near the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

A security source said in a statement that the convoy, carrying logistical equipment, was hit by the bomb explosion in the main road leading towards Samara.

Other than minor damages to one of the vehicles, no casualties or injuries were reported.

This comes as similar attacks have lately been on the rise once again in various areas of Iraq.
