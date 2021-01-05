Iraq Reports 595 COVID-19 Cases

Iraq's Ministry of Health reported on Monday that it had detected 595 new infections of COVID-19 within the past day.



This comes as Iraq has been recording a higher number of recoveries than infections over the past weeks, with the epidemic situation seeming to improve.



At least 1,809 patients were discharged from the hospital on Monday, while ten others lost their lives, the ministry explained in a statement.



With the new reports, the coronavirus tally spiked to 598,369, from which 545,529 people have recovered and 12,844 others died since February.