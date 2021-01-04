Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 05 January 2021
Breaking
Iraqi parliament to convene on 2021 budget bill next week Pro-Iran militias threaten Iraqi PM not to test their patience Trump threatens Iran after embassy attack in Iraq Erbil, Baghdad Agree on 2021 Budget Law: Deputy PM Saudi, U.S. Forces Conduct Joint Aviation Integration Exercise in Arabian Gulf US says will 'react' if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing Iranian-backed militias' rockets target US embassy in Baghdad Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq’s parliament Iraq, Kurdistan Region reach deal on 2021 draft budget,
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 04 January 2021 11:34 PM

Lebanon orders three-week lockdown to fight virus spread

lebanon
Lebanon announced a full lockdown for three weeks, including a night curfew, to stem a rise in COVID-19 infections that threatens to overwhelm hospitals in a country already facing financial meltdown.
Caretaker Health Minister Hamad Hasan said the lockdown would start on Thursday and run until Feb. 1, with further details on Tuesday on which sectors would be exempt.
The lockdown will include a curfew from 6 p.m. to 5 am.
“It has become clear that the pandemic challenge has reached a stage that is seriously threatening Lebanese lives as hospitals are not capable of providing beds,” Hasan told reporters after a meeting of the ministerial committee on COVID-19.
Lebanon registered 2,870 new infections on Sunday, bringing its total to 189,278 cases and 1,486 deaths since Feb. 21.
The new lockdown comes amid concerns over soaring unemployment, inflation and poverty.
Lebanon is facing a devastating financial crisis that has crashed the currency, paralyzed banks, and frozen savers out of their deposits. Medical supplies have dwindled as dollars have grown scarce.
Intensive care units had previously reached critical capacity over the summer as the virus spread after a massive explosion at the docks wrecked swathes of Beirut, killed 200 people and destroyed several hospitals.
Adherence to social distancing and other preventive measures has been lax and there are now fears of a significant rise in cases after the Christmas and New Year holidays.
“It is a big problem. In the next ten days it will be very difficult and we are expecting death rates to increase as infections rise,” Mahmoud Hassoun, head of the critical care unit at Rafik Hariri hospital, told Reuters.
“We are nearly full now and we haven’t even seen the effect of the holiday period yet.”
Related Stories
Read
qatar-airways

Saudi-Qatari ties restored, as Qatar approves Saudi conditions 04 January 2021 11:46 PM

800

Iran seizes tanker in Strait of Hormuz 04 January 2021 07:48 PM

enrich

Iran starts 20% uranium enrichment 04 January 2021 07:46 PM

GettyImages-1178897832-scaled-e1609775123364

US envoy travels to UAE, Jordan to discuss Syria conflict 04 January 2021 07:29 PM

5ff300e34236047efb321be7

Netanyahu: Israel Will Never Allow Iran to Have Nuclear Weapons 04 January 2021 05:10 PM

USS Nimitz

US aircraft carrier to stay in Gulf: Pentagon 04 January 2021 02:36 PM

141125164236-iran-nuclear-talks-flag-missile-super-169

Iran resumes 20% uranium enrichment at Fordow nuclear site 04 January 2021 02:34 PM

tanker

South Korean-flagged tanker in Iranian waters, feared seized 04 January 2021 02:32 PM

Comments