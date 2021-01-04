Iran seizes tanker in Strait of Hormuz

Iran on Monday began enriching uranium up to 20% at an underground facility and seized a South Korean-flagged oil tanker in the crucial Strait of Hormuz, further escalating tensions in the Middle East between Tehran and the West.



The announcement of enrichment at Fordo came as fears rose that Tehran had seized the MT Hankuk Chemi.

Iran later acknowledged the seizure, alleging the vessel’s “oil pollution” sparked the move.

However, hours earlier, Tehran said a South Korean diplomat was expected to visit in the coming days to negotiate the release of billions of dollars in its assets now frozen in Seoul.