Monday, 04 January 2021
Monday، 04 January 2021 05:14 PM

Six Other COVID-19 Patients Die in Kurdistan

The coronavirus has claimed the lives of six other people across the Kurdistan Region over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Monday.

During the same period of time, at least 102 new infections of coronavirus have also been registered in the Kurdistan Region, the ministry said, noting that there were also 983 recoveries.

The coronavirus tally in the Kurdistan Region now stands at 103,764, with 74,136 people already recovered from the novel virus, while 3,397 others died since March.
