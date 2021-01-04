Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 04 January 2021
Monday، 04 January 2021 05:10 PM

Netanyahu: Israel Will Never Allow Iran to Have Nuclear Weapons

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Iran’s enrichment of uranium up to 20 % purity aims at developing nuclear weapons, confirming that Israel will never allow Tehran to build them.

In a statement, Netanyahu said that the Iranian decision could be explained only as a bid to “continue to carry out its intention to develop a military nuclear program”. He added: “Israel will never allow Iran to produce nuclear weapons.”

Earlier today, the Iranian government announced that it had begun enriching uranium up to 20% purity at its underground Fordo nuclear facility. The move is considered a significant breach of the nuclear agreement signed with world powers in 2015.

Government spokesman Ali Rabiei said that the enriched uranium can be used to make reactor fuel but also nuclear bombs. Weapons-grade uranium is 90% purity.

Iran has suspended a number of commitments since the US abandoned the nuclear deal and reinstated sanctions.

There was no confirmation from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) about the latest announcement. But the watchdog did say on Friday that it had been informed by Iran that it planned to enrich to 20%.
