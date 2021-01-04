Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 04 January 2021
Breaking
Iraqi parliament to convene on 2021 budget bill next week Pro-Iran militias threaten Iraqi PM not to test their patience Trump threatens Iran after embassy attack in Iraq Erbil, Baghdad Agree on 2021 Budget Law: Deputy PM Saudi, U.S. Forces Conduct Joint Aviation Integration Exercise in Arabian Gulf US says will 'react' if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing Iranian-backed militias' rockets target US embassy in Baghdad Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq’s parliament Iraq, Kurdistan Region reach deal on 2021 draft budget,
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 04 January 2021 04:48 PM

KRG Suspends Salaries, Pensions Of Over 10,000 People Receiving Multiple Government Payments

3
The Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Ministry of Finance and Economy said on Monday that it has halted payment of salaries and pensions to more than 10,000 people in the Kurdistan Region who had been receiving multiple disbursements of government money each month.

The development is part of an effort to tackle the Region’s notorious “ghost employee” problem, where people are paid for work they do not perform, and an effect of the biometric payment system, which is meant to ensure that the same person cannot collect multiple disbursements.

The ministry said that the 10,609 people will be affected by the decision and that they had been drawing a total of 21,588 salaries and pensions.

According to ministry data, 791 public sector workers were discovered to be drawing salaries from multiple locations, totaling 1,639 disbursements.

It added that 3,909 people were simultaneously earning a public sector salary and drawing a pension, noting that 8,147 monthly disbursements were occurring for this class.

Finally, 5,909 people were drawing two pensions, totaling 11,802 disbursements.

“Any public servants harmed by the decision can appeal it with the relevant authorities and their offices,” the ministry said.

The ministry said that its actions were done under the auspices of the pension and salary reform law passed last year.

It is the second such action to root out people unfairly receiving government money.

On November 3, the KRG Supreme Biometric Committee said that it had decided to suspend the salaries of 16,505 people who were illegally receiving more than one salary.
Related Stories
Read
4506d79efb5df6ea2378571129764a65_L

Six Other COVID-19 Patients Die in Kurdistan 04 January 2021 05:14 PM

5ee3640f4c59b7382a7e86dc

All aircraft entering Iraq are under control: Iraqi air defense command 04 January 2021 05:03 PM

2

Diyala: Two Iraqi Commanders Dismissed after Soldier Killed in ISIS Attack 04 January 2021 04:29 PM

1

Kurdistan Parliament to Approve Natural Resources Minister Nominee 04 January 2021 04:25 PM

wo04-iraqi-parliament

Iraqi parliament to convene on 2021 budget bill next week 04 January 2021 02:57 AM

iraq-protest-Soleimani-one-year-anny

Chanting anti-U.S. slogans, Iraqi militia supporters mark year since Soleimani's killing 04 January 2021 12:03 AM

afae15d9e3accb097ec1729d22075b91_L

Erbil Police Arrests 16 People over Assaulting Iraqi Tourists’ Bus 03 January 2021 06:31 PM

83142

100 Iraqi refugees in Turkey return home after ISIS terrorism eliminated 03 January 2021 02:57 PM

Comments