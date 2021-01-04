Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 04 January 2021
Monday، 04 January 2021 04:29 PM

Diyala: Two Iraqi Commanders Dismissed after Soldier Killed in ISIS Attack

The Iraqi defense minister issued a decree to remove two military commanders in Diyala province after one soldier was killed in an attack by ISIS.

A military source said in a statement that Defense Minister Jum'a Enad decided to remove the two commanders from their position over their alleged "negligence" in fulfilling their duties in Diyala province.

According to the sources, a number of other officers had also been dismissed.

At least one soldier was killed and six others were wounded in an attack by the ISIS insurgents in Diyala province.
