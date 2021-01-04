Kurdistan Parliament to Approve Natural Resources Minister Nominee

Kurdistan Region Parliament will convene on Wednesday to vote for the approval of the Natural Resources Minister nominee.
Head of parliament’s media department said that the voting is announced to MPs as an extraordinary session.
Kurdistan Regional Government’s Spokesperson Jotiar Adil said on Sunday that Prime Minister Masrour Barzani had nominated Kamal Atroshi for the long-vacant position of Minister of Natural Resources.
