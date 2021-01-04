Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 04 January 2021
Monday، 04 January 2021 02:57 AM

Iraqi parliament to convene on 2021 budget bill next week

The Iraqi parliament is expected to convene on the 2021 Budget Bill next week, a lawmaker revealed on Sunday.

"The Iraqi Council of Representatives is expected to convene next week to discuss the budget bill, after which, the first and second readings will be conducted within four days, and then other details will be completed within one month and it will be approved," Kurdish MP Sherwan Mirza explained to the Baghdad Post

He further pointed out that the budget for the year 2021 stands at 164 trillion dinars, adding that the price of oil for per barrel is set at $42, and reminding that Iraq's budget deficit stands at 71 trillion dinars.

Concerning the Kurdistan Region's share from the federal budget, Mirza said that Erbil's share has been secured in the bill, but that passing it in the parliament might face difficulties.
