ISIS Militant Arrested in Ankara

Turkish security forces on Sunday announced the arrest of a member of the ISIS in capital Ankara.



Code-named Ibrahim, the jihadist reportedly participated in many terrorist activities in Iraq and Syria, including setting up a bomb-laden vehicle, Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency cited a security source.



A mobile phone, four SIM cards, and a notebook containing information about ISIS were seized from the location Ibrahim was hiding at.



“During the operation, the security forces also seized video footage showing the terrorist armed in the conflict zones, as well as photographs of many ISIS members he was in contact with,” Anadolu Agency said.