Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 04 January 2021
Breaking
Pro-Iran militias threaten Iraqi PM not to test their patience Trump threatens Iran after embassy attack in Iraq Erbil, Baghdad Agree on 2021 Budget Law: Deputy PM Saudi, U.S. Forces Conduct Joint Aviation Integration Exercise in Arabian Gulf US says will 'react' if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing Iranian-backed militias' rockets target US embassy in Baghdad Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq’s parliament Iraq, Kurdistan Region reach deal on 2021 draft budget, Senior Iraqi militia commanders arrested on corruption charges
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 03 January 2021 06:39 PM

ISIS Militant Arrested in Ankara

5f7a1aa27bbe4aedec3e30cb40dbf9cf_L
Turkish security forces on Sunday announced the arrest of a member of the ISIS in capital Ankara.

Code-named Ibrahim, the jihadist reportedly participated in many terrorist activities in Iraq and Syria, including setting up a bomb-laden vehicle, Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency cited a security source.

A mobile phone, four SIM cards, and a notebook containing information about ISIS were seized from the location Ibrahim was hiding at.

“During the operation, the security forces also seized video footage showing the terrorist armed in the conflict zones, as well as photographs of many ISIS members he was in contact with,” Anadolu Agency said.
Related Stories
Read
lebanon gas depot blast

10 hurt in Lebanon gas depot blast 03 January 2021 11:40 PM

Yuval Steinitz

Israel dismisses ‘nonsense’ Iran charge it seeks to trick US into war 03 January 2021 11:37 PM

aden airport explosion

Airport in Yemen receives first flight since deadly attack 03 January 2021 11:33 PM

141125164236-iran-nuclear-talks-flag-missile-super-169

Three executed in Iran for ‘terrorist’ acts and murder 03 January 2021 11:31 PM

5ff16f94423604029256e1a4

Netanyahu Reportedly Intends to Appoint Arab Muslim as Minister 03 January 2021 04:01 PM

dam

Sudan says Nile dam talks to resume Sunday 02 January 2021 11:54 PM

zarif

Israel may try to provoke war with attacks on US forces in Iraq: Iran’s Zarif 02 January 2021 09:27 PM

aden airport explosion

Yemen’s PM says airport attack aimed to ‘eliminate’ Cabinet 02 January 2021 05:06 PM

Comments