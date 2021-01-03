Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 03 January 2021
Breaking
Pro-Iran militias threaten Iraqi PM not to test their patience Trump threatens Iran after embassy attack in Iraq Erbil, Baghdad Agree on 2021 Budget Law: Deputy PM Saudi, U.S. Forces Conduct Joint Aviation Integration Exercise in Arabian Gulf US says will 'react' if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing Iranian-backed militias' rockets target US embassy in Baghdad Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq’s parliament Iraq, Kurdistan Region reach deal on 2021 draft budget, Senior Iraqi militia commanders arrested on corruption charges
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 03 January 2021 06:31 PM

Erbil Police Arrests 16 People over Assaulting Iraqi Tourists’ Bus

afae15d9e3accb097ec1729d22075b91_L
 Erbil Department of Police announced on Sunday the arrest of 16 people in connection with a recent assault that targeted a bus carrying Iraqi tourists in Erbil.

On the evening of New Year, a group of youngsters assaulted a bus outside the FamilyMall in central Erbil, reportedly causing damages to the vehicle and panic among the Iraqi tourists on board.

Erbil police said in a statement that 16 people are now under custody over the incident and they will soon appear before a judge.

The statement also invited “all those affected” by the assault to visit the police and file a complaint.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani soon after the attack issued a statement to condemn it and say that “they are contrary to our standards and values.”

“The Kurdistan Region continues to be a safe haven for millions of refugees and displaced persons from Iraq and neighboring countries and welcomes tourists across the world without discrimination,” he pointed out.

Elsewhere in Akre, Duhok province, a similar assault was reported, which local officials said was by “a group of children”.

"Every year, Kurdistan embraces hundreds of thousands of tourists. The assaults in recent days are wholly at odds with our well-known culture of peaceful coexistence and tolerance, and I reaffirm our commitment to hold accountable to the fullest extent of the law any individual or side trying to undermine it,” PM Barzani added in his statement.
Related Stories
Read
83142

100 Iraqi refugees in Turkey return home after ISIS terrorism eliminated 03 January 2021 02:57 PM

4

Coalition Jets Kill at Least Four ISIS Militants in Kirkuk: Police 03 January 2021 02:40 PM

3

Iraqi Army Comes Under ISIS Attack, Casualties Reported 03 January 2021 02:22 PM

2

PKK Recruits Nine-Year-Old Child in Kirkuk: Family 03 January 2021 02:12 PM

1

Five People Die from COVID-19 in Iraq 03 January 2021 02:05 PM

oil tanker

Iraq defuses mine attached to Iraqi oil tanker 02 January 2021 09:37 PM

7

Iraqi Jets Kill Two ISIS Militants near Hawija 02 January 2021 07:16 PM

6

Iraq .. Refer 20 ministers to trial on charges of corruption 02 January 2021 05:19 PM

Comments