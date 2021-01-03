Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 03 January 2021
Sunday، 03 January 2021 04:01 PM

Netanyahu Reportedly Intends to Appoint Arab Muslim as Minister

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, is intending to appoint an Arab Muslim minister in the next government, “Israel Hayom” newspaper reported on Saturday.

The newspaper reported that Netanyahu stated during a secret Likud session that he intends to include an Arab citizen in the Likud candidates list for the Knesset then he will be appointed as a minister, to be the first Muslim Arab minister to be appointed in this position.

The newspaper said that Netanyahu visited in recent days two Arab cities, Al-Tira and Umm al-Fahm.

Speaking to the media in the city of Umm al-Fahm in central Israel, Netanyahu said: “In recent years, I have granted 15 billion shekels (about 4.7 billion dollars) to Arab towns in Israel in order to fill the gaps, I also inaugurated nine police stations in Arab towns to tackle crime. ”

“I has brought to Israel four peace agreements with Arab countries”, Netanyahu said, calling for peace between Arab and Jewish citizens of Israel, stressing that the Arabs should be part of the ruling authority in Israel.

He also asked the Arabs not to vote for extremist parties that do not work for them but “Vote for me,” he added.
