Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 03 January 2021
Breaking
Pro-Iran militias threaten Iraqi PM not to test their patience Trump threatens Iran after embassy attack in Iraq Erbil, Baghdad Agree on 2021 Budget Law: Deputy PM Saudi, U.S. Forces Conduct Joint Aviation Integration Exercise in Arabian Gulf US says will 'react' if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing Iranian-backed militias' rockets target US embassy in Baghdad Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq’s parliament Iraq, Kurdistan Region reach deal on 2021 draft budget, Senior Iraqi militia commanders arrested on corruption charges
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 03 January 2021 02:40 PM

Coalition Jets Kill at Least Four ISIS Militants in Kirkuk: Police

4
 Four ISIS militants were killed during a Sunday airstrike carried out by the US-led Global Coalition’s warplanes in Kirkuk.

Hawija Police Chief Brigadier General Fattah Mahmoud said that the heavy airstrikes were carried out on ISIS hideouts around Rashad subdistrict of Hawija, southwest of Kirkuk.

Information about the material damages caused to the ISIS hideouts is not known yet, Mahmoud added.

Earlier on Saturday, Iraqi attack helicopters bombarded an ISIS position around Hawija and killed at least two militants of the group.
Related Stories
Read
afae15d9e3accb097ec1729d22075b91_L

Erbil Police Arrests 16 People over Assaulting Iraqi Tourists’ Bus 03 January 2021 06:31 PM

83142

100 Iraqi refugees in Turkey return home after ISIS terrorism eliminated 03 January 2021 02:57 PM

3

Iraqi Army Comes Under ISIS Attack, Casualties Reported 03 January 2021 02:22 PM

2

PKK Recruits Nine-Year-Old Child in Kirkuk: Family 03 January 2021 02:12 PM

1

Five People Die from COVID-19 in Iraq 03 January 2021 02:05 PM

oil tanker

Iraq defuses mine attached to Iraqi oil tanker 02 January 2021 09:37 PM

7

Iraqi Jets Kill Two ISIS Militants near Hawija 02 January 2021 07:16 PM

6

Iraq .. Refer 20 ministers to trial on charges of corruption 02 January 2021 05:19 PM

Comments