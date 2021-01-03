Coalition Jets Kill at Least Four ISIS Militants in Kirkuk: Police

Four ISIS militants were killed during a Sunday airstrike carried out by the US-led Global Coalition’s warplanes in Kirkuk.



Hawija Police Chief Brigadier General Fattah Mahmoud said that the heavy airstrikes were carried out on ISIS hideouts around Rashad subdistrict of Hawija, southwest of Kirkuk.



Information about the material damages caused to the ISIS hideouts is not known yet, Mahmoud added.



Earlier on Saturday, Iraqi attack helicopters bombarded an ISIS position around Hawija and killed at least two militants of the group.